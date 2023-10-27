Miami S Kamren Kinchens Most-Picked Player By Steelers In PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several needs on their roster heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but according to the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator, safety tops the list.
PFF’s Trevor Sikkema recently published a piece pairing teams with the most-picked draft prospects from the simulator, stating that Steelers’ fans are choosing Miami S Kamren Kinchens the most of any player left on the board, being the pick 21.8% of the time.
Minnesota S Tyler Nubin came in second to Kinchens, recieving 15.1 % of the votes, according to the simulator.
“Secondary being where fans want to target for the Steelers in Round 1 makes a lot of sense, even with Minkah Fitzpatrick in the fold,” Sikkema wrote. “Kinchens is the better athlete, but Nubin brings top-class awareness on the back end.”
Kinchens is considered one of the top safety prospects in this draft class, ranking 17th overall on PFF’s big board. The 6-0, 205-pond junior is a ballhawk, having six picks in 2022 and another two so far this season. He flies around, having the range to contest passes as well as come downhill against the run. He has the size, athleticism, and range to patrol the back end of the defense, making plays in off-coverage while also having the speed and effort in pursuit to work sideline to sideline, making him a well-rounded safety prospect.
The Steelers have safetied Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal under contract through the 2024 season, but neither has provided the splash that the secondary has needed to start the season. Pittsburgh ranks 23rd against the pass, and while the play of the corners has more to do with that, the Steelers could use a long-term complement to Minkah Fitzpatrick as the two grow and develop into a well-functioning tandem together like he and Terrell Edmunds were during their time together in Pittsburgh.
Kinchens can be that guy for Pittsburgh, having a similar athletic profile to Edmunds, but a far higher ceiling. As for safety being Pittsburgh’s first round pick this coming spring, that may be up for debate with needs at offensive tackle, outside corner, and center arguably being more pressing than a long-term solution at safety. That’s where Nubin could come into play as more of a Day Two player, having the size you look for, standing 6-2, 210 pounds, with the length to challenge pass catchers as well as the size to provide quality run support. He’s been a ballhawk for the Gophers, picking off 11 passes, including three this season. Nubin can play close to the line of scrimmage but does well farther off the ball where his instincts and his eyes can take him to the football and make splash plays.