Report: Ex-Steeler WR Martavis Bryant Plans To Workout For Titans This Week

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Martavis Bryant may truly be close to an NFL comeback. After being reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell over the weekend, Bryant already has two workouts lined up. Earlier today, we passed along the news that Bryant was set to visit the Dallas Cowboys. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, he also has a workout set with the Tennessee Titans if he does not sign a deal with Dallas.

Former #Steelers WR Martavis Bryant is working out for the #Cowboys tomorrow and plans to workout for the #Titans after that if there's no deal with Dallas, sources tell @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/V32AHmS5B6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 6, 2023

Bryant, turning 32 in December, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018. Once a rising star with the Steelers, Bryant excelled early in his career. As a rookie playing only half the season, he caught eight touchdowns on just 26 receptions in 2014. He followed that up with a strong sophomore season, finishing with a 50/765/6 line. But his troubles began earlier that season, suspended for the first six games due to violating the league’s policy against substance abuse.

He was again suspended for the entire 2016 season due to the same reasons. He returned in 2017 with quieter numbers but still finished with 603 yards and three scores. Pittsburgh traded Bryant to the Oakland Raiders in April of 2018, getting back a third-round pick. The Steelers proved to be big winners of the deal. Bryant was released by the Raiders ahead of the season and, though he would re-sign, caught only 19 passes in 12 games. The NFL suspended him indefinitely that December.

Since exiting the league, he played for the CFL, the XFL, and an indoor football league. His most recent football stint was with the XFL, part of the Vegas Vipers’ squad this season. But he lacked production, no doubt knocking a lot of rust off, and finished the year with just 14 receptions for 154 yards and zero touchdowns.

Still, the talent he once flashed is enough to warrant a look from other NFL teams. The league’s relaxed policy against marijuana also makes him far less likely to be suspended again. We’ll see if he can officially get back into the league by the end of the week.