Martavis Bryant Signs With Indoor Football League

Just a few years ago, Martavis Bryant was running away from defenses in NFL stadiums. Now, he’ll be playing football in Massachusetts for the Indoor Football League.

The IFL’s Massachusetts Pirates announced they’ve signed Bryant to a contract.

"Big things are in store for the Pirates this year…" – WR Martavis Bryant He's not lying either 🏴‍☠️@IndoorFL | @NESN | @DCUCenter This transactions is brought by Phoenix Communications

https://t.co/lAu7cjCnyS — Massachusetts Pirates (@mass_pirates) April 1, 2021

In a press release, Bryant said:

“I’m excited to get into pads again and grateful to the Mass. Pirates for giving me this opportunity, and allowing me to come in and represent their organization in preparation of the CFL season. I look forward to contributing any way I can. Big things are in store for the Pirates this year! I know a few of the players on the roster and am looking forward to stepping on the field with them.”

Bryant was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was an on-field star with freakish athletic ability. But he was suspended multiple times by the league and eventually traded to the Raiders for a third-round pick. He appeared in eight games for Oakland in 2018, catching 19 passes and failing to find the end zone.

He signed with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts in late January. Now he’s state-side again with Massachusetts. The Pirates are scheduled to play their first game April 24th against the Louisville Xtreme.

The IFL has been around since 2009. They currently have 13 teams in the league.