Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant To Work Out For Cowboys

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Martavis Bryant, who got reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday, will have his first workout with an NFL team on Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that Bryant will have a workout with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2018 season, his lone season with the then-Oakland Raiders after they dealt a third-round pick to Pittsburgh for him. That season, he had 19 receptions for 266 yards in eight games. Bryant was a deep-play threat his whole career for the Steelers, but numerous suspensions due to marijuana use caused his NFL career to spiral. With Pittsburgh, Bryant had 126 receptions for 1,917 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons. He missed the entire 2016 season due to suspension and played just 36 games in three years for the Black and Gold.

Bryant’s most recent stint as a professional football player came in the XFL with the Vegas Vipers, where he had just 14 receptions for 154 yards in eight games. But he was productive for Pittsburgh back in the day, and obviously, NFL production supersedes whatever a guy has done elsewhere. If Dallas or another team thinks Bryant can still produce on the field, they will look to bring him in.

After stints in the CFL and XFL, Bryant will look to revive his career with the Cowboys, who need wide receiver help behind CeeDee Lamb. Bryant would likely begin on the practice squad, but it would be nice to see him get an opportunity, especially with a contending team like Dallas.

The Cowboys are coming off a 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week Nine that dropped them to 5-3. Another deep option in their passing game could help open things up for Lamb and WR Michael Gallup, as WR Brandin Cooks hasn’t made the impact Dallas expected when it acquired him ahead of this season. Bryant hasn’t played in over four seasons, so he’s probably not going to come in and be an immediate impact player. But if he gets up to speed quickly, he could find himself on the active roster for the stretch run late in the season.