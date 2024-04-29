Report: Cowboys Bring Back Ezekiel Elliott, Set To Face Steelers In 2024

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 opponents just got a little more threatening as RB Ezekiel Elliott is signing back with the Dallas Cowboys, per Tom Pelissero on X.

Reunion: Three-time Pro Bowl RB Ezekiel Elliott agreed to terms with the #Cowboys pending physical, sources tell me and @RapSheet. With Tony Pollard gone and Elliott coming off a strong finish to his lone season in New England, it’s time to Feed Zeke again in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/AvIGnUjYxM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2024

He spent the 2023 season with the New England Patriots after being in Dallas for seven years. Similar to the Steelers, the Cowboys just made some heavy investments in their offensive line after losing some key pieces in free agency this season. Tyler Biadasz signed with the Washington Commanders and Tyron Smith signed with the New York Jets. The Cowboys turned around and drafted OT Tyler Guyton in the first round, and OG Cooper Beebe in the third round.

The Steelers faced Elliott in Week 14 last season against the Patriots, and he led the Patriots in rushing with 68 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Elliott delivered the Steelers one of their most memorable losses in a 35-30 heartbreaker back in 2016. The Steelers and Cowboys were trading blows until the last minute, and Elliott broke free for a 32-yard touchdown run just seconds after the Steelers took the lead with under two minutes to go. Elliott had 21 carries for 114 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and another two receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown in that game. He was the main reason the Cowboys won that game.

ON THIS DAY in 2016 — Cowboys beat the Steelers 35-30 thanks to a go-ahead 32 yard touchdown from Ezekiel Elliott — Cowboys extended their winning streak to 8 — Zeke reached the 1,000 yards mark — Cowboys had the best record in the NFL Those were the days 😢 #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/cr0GXnEhJy — 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 (@TommySledge) November 13, 2020

The Cowboys lost the other half of their impressive tandem this offseason with Tony Pollard heading to the Tennessee Titans, and they didn’t end up drafting a running back, so they brought back Elliott. They also have Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaugn to fill out that room.

Elliott had his least productive NFL season in 2023 with the Patriots, earning just five starts and rushing for 642 yards on 184 carries and five total touchdowns. He figures to be featured once again in Dallas and has a good shot at turning things around with the potent offense they have in Dallas.

In his career, he has 8,904 rushing yards on 2,065 carries and 71 rushing touchdowns. He also has 356 receptions for another 2,649 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns as one of the most productive RBs of the last decade.