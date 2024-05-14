The Steelers’ Five Most Intriguing Week One Matchups 

The 2024 NFL schedule will be officially released Wednesday night, with select games announced ahead of time and plenty of leaks to reach the media before then. Last year, we knew the team’s entire schedule before the team’s official social media accounts released it.

With that on the horizon, here’s a look at the five most interesting teams the Steelers could open the season with. We already know several teams they won’t play in Week 1. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs square off to open the ’24 season, while the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. The Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns are also opening the season against each other, removing them as options. I admit I’m not the biggest fan of “schedule release” day, but it has its value, and the Week One draw is always interesting to watch.

1. At Denver Broncos

An obvious one to place at the top and the most likely Week One opponent, even if we’re all just guessing. The NFL knows the sooner they put Denver and Pittsburgh together, the more likely they’ll have the Russell Wilson “revenge” story. Wait until midseason, and there’s a greater chance he gets hurt or benched.

With the Pittsburgh Pirates at home during the NFL’s first weekend, the Steelers are more likely to open up on the road. The Broncos are the most intriguing Week One opponent. To kick the season off, it could be rookie Bo Nix versus veteran Russell Wilson and two AFC Wild Card contenders (in terms of how the national media will view them, neither are division favorites).

2. vs Los Angeles Chargers

If Pittsburgh can swing a home game, hosting the Chargers is at the top of my list. The Steelers would welcome back head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL after his championship year at Michigan. You have the battle of Justin Herbert versus Russell Wilson, both in the AFC West the past two seasons before Wilson signed with the Steelers.

The Chargers figure to be a popular sleeper team with a beefed-up offensive line, drafting Joe Alt fifth overall and a commitment to a physical run game. They’ve revamped their receiver group and, like Pittsburgh, will be viewed as a Wild Card team.

3. at Atlanta Falcons

This would be a popular pick given that OC Arthur Smith is returning to the team that fired him months ago, but the national media storyline of “OC who got fired” won’t play as well as you think. Locally, though, it’d definitely be a story. The Falcons bring other storylines, including QB Kirk Cousins, free agency’s biggest addition, a story examined even further after the team drafted Michael Penix Jr.

Being on the road gives this an increase chance of occurring.

4. at Indianapolis Colts

The Steelers would debut Wilson while the Indianapolis Colts are getting back Anthony Richardson, who flashed before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury early into his rookie year.

The Colts put the beatdown on the Steelers last year, running all over them as Pittsburgh fell into an ugly three-game losing streak, and this would be a chance for Mike Tomlin’s crew to prove they’re better than a season ago.

5. Home/Away against Cincinnati Bengals

I’d love to put the New York Jets on here, but I can’t see them opening the season on the road. They should be back at home to watch more than four snaps of Aaron Rodgers. (Update: they are on the road but Monday night against San Francisco).

A matchup versus the Bengals would most likely be on the road, but either venue is plausible.

Divisional matchups might not be the most exciting thing but I think the NFL should start how they end the year with each game a divisional one. What better way to set the tone for the season than facing someone in your division, making a Week One win (or loss) even more consequential? Joe Burrow is back healthy after a wrist injury shortened his 2023 season. Can the Steelers’ offense show firepower and stay step-for-step with a potent Bengals unit? The last time these two teams battled in Week One, fans got one heck of a show. In the league’s toughest division, start setting the table early.