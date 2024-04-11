Schultz: CB Levi Wallace Visiting Broncos Friday

Free agent cornerback Levi Wallace, who spent the past two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is visiting the Denver Broncos Friday. That’s according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, who tweeted the news moments ago.

Source: Free agent CB Levi Wallace is visiting the #Broncos tomorrow. Wallace has 12 career INTs and 54 PBUs with the #Bills and #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/MDivzxOGQe — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 11, 2024

Wallace, turning 29 in June, signed a two-year deal with the Steelers ahead of the 2022 season and has served as a starting base or nickel corner throughout that game. Over that span, he’s appeared in 31 games, starting 18 of them, and making 86 tackles with six interceptions. He picked off four passes in 2022, showing steady play along the outside, before regressing a bit in 2023. As rookie Joey Porter Jr. emerged, he lost playing time during the middle half of the year but saw his reps increase late in the season after Patrick Peterson moved from corner to safety. Both of Wallace’s interceptions came in the Steelers’ Week Three win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It marked the first multi-interception game of his NFL career.

Undrafted out of Alabama, Wallace signed and spent four years with the Buffalo Bills, working his way up the depth chart and into the starting lineup. For his career, he’s appeared in 83 games, making 70 starts with 305 total tackles and 12 interceptions.

Ahead of free agency, Levi Wallace made it seem as thought he wouldn’t return to Pittsburgh, who traded for the Carolina Panthers’ Donte Jackson as part of the Diontae Johnson deal.

“Not the first time of me doing this, so it’s always exciting,” Wallace told Good Morning Football in early March of his pending free agency. “New opportunities, new team, and so I look forward to the process and going somewhere and being a big part of that defense as well,”

The Steelers are looking to replace multiple of their 2023 cornerbacks. Chandon Sullivan and Patrick Peterson remain free agents while special teamer James Pierre signed with the Washington Commanders. Denver is Wallace’s first known stop. We’ll update you if he signs tomorrow.