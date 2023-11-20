Rapoport: Myles Jack At Steelers’ Facility Monday For Physical, Expected To Sign To Practice Squad

Down two starting inside linebackers and coming off of a frustrating 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday on the road, help appears to be on the way for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, veteran free agent linebacker Myles Jack is at the Steelers’ UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Monday and is expected to take a physical, clearing the way for him to sign to the Steelers’ practice squad this week, should all go well with the physical.

Myles Jack is in the building today to take a physical, and if all goes well, sources say the plan is to sign with the #Steelers practice squad. Back from the retirement. https://t.co/bYIhP65GgI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023

Jack, who was signed by the Steelers as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season, played in 15 games last season, recording 104 tackles, three tackles for loss and three pass deflections. Jack got off to a fast start playing well in his first month or two with the Steelers before getting dinged up and then dealing with a groin injury the rest of the season, causing him to decline in play.

After a disappointing finish to his first season with Pittsburgh, Jack was a salary cap savings move as the Steelers saved money, allowing them to turn around and add free agents Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander at the position in free agency.

Holcomb went down with a season-ending injury in Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans, and then Alexander went down with a season-ending injury in Week 10, depleting the Steelers’ linebacker room. Veteran Mykal Walker was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday ahead of the matchup against the Browns, playing 63 snaps against the Browns. Second-year linebacker Mark Robinson did not play a single defensive snap.

Now, Jack might be coming in as a reinforcement.

After being released by the Steelers in the offseason, Jack spent time in training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his retirement, stepping away from football to become an electrician/plumber while also purchasing a stake in a hockey team in Florida.

Football is calling though for the former UCLA star. He’ll get a chance to get in football shape on the practice squad if everything checks out with the physical, and then would be elevated to the Active/Inactive roster down the stretch to save on a 53-man roster spot.