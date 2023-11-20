Report: LB Myles Jack Expected To Visit Steelers This Week, Likely To Sign With Team

While it’s not clear what changes could be in store for the Pittsburgh Steelers following their 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday, it’s plausible the team adds an old face to the inside linebacker room. Unretired LB Myles Jack is expected to visit the team sometime this week with the likelihood of him signing, according to this report from Josina Anderson sent out late Sunday night.

I'm told there's currently an expectation in Pittsburgh that free agent LB Myles Jack will be in the building this week rejoining the #Steelers, pending an unforeseen snag, per source. pic.twitter.com/TlvY7JbtSY — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 20, 2023

Over the weekend, a report indicated the Steelers had interest in Jack, released off the Philadelphia Eagles reserve/retired list on Thursday. The Eagles news was notable for two reasons. One, for releasing Jack and two, the team also released OT Bernard Williams, who hadn’t played for the team since the 1990s.

#Eagles waived Myles Jack from reserve retired list and Bernard Williams from reserve-suspended list — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 16, 2023

Jack, still just 28, signed a two-year deal with the team last season. He appeared in 15 games for the Steelers, starting 13, and recorded 104 tackles with three pass deflections. But injuries hampered the latter half of his season and he struggled to move in space, severely losing playing time by season’s end. Released in the offseason, he latched on with the Philadelphia Eagles in training camp before retiring. While a free agent in the offseason, Jack said he considered becoming an electrician or plumber. After retiring in the summer, he and his mother became majority owners of the ECHL Allen Americans.

Since Week Nine, the Steelers have lost two of their top inside linebackers. Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Tennessee Titans while Kwon Alexander tore his Achilles in Week Ten. Former Atlanta Falcons’ LB Mykal Walker started and played heavy snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Browns, recording two tackles. Elandon Roberts led the way with 15 tackles, the most by a Steeler since 2016. Mark Robinson had a reduced role and logged just one tackle.

Presumably, Jack would sign to the Steelers’ practice squad while he gets conditioned and up to speed. The team could then elevate him up to three times without using up a spot on their 53-man roster.

A former second round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Jack has appeared in 103 games, starting 95 of them. He has 617 tackles (22 for a loss), with 6.5 sacks and three interceptions.