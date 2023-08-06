Eagles Signing Former Steelers LB Myles Jack To One-Year Deal

Former Pittsburgh Steelers ILB Myles Jack has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced today.

Eagles have agreed to terms with LB Myles Jack and LB Zach Cunningham on one-year deals. pic.twitter.com/pJUDjwkeNw — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 6, 2023

In addition to Jack, the Eagles also signed ILB Zach Cunningham, who has played for the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. Jack played in 15 games during his lone season in Pittsburgh, starting 13 and registering 104 tackles and three passes defensed. He was released by the team on March 16. While contract details have yet to be released, his deal with Philadelphia is likely a one-year veteran benefit contract.

This offseason, the Steelers revamped their roster and added a number of former Eagles. Philadelphia hasn’t shied away from former Steelers in return, with them bringing in Terrell Edmunds at safety in addition to Jack.

Pittsburgh moved on from Jack and has a rebuilt inside linebacker room featuring Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson and Nick Kwiatkoski, as well as special teamer Tanner Muse.

Jack spent the first six years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has 617 career tackles, along with 6.5 sacks and three interceptions. Jack failed to register a single sack or interception with Pittsburgh last season and battled injuries late in the year.

He’ll look to get a fresh start in Philadelphia under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The Eagles lost a lot of key pieces on defense this offseason, namely defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. They also lost ILBs T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White to free agency. Adding Jack should give them options as they look to rebuild the unit and add some veteran leadership.