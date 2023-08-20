Report: Myles Jack Informs Eagles Of Retirement Two Weeks After Signing

Two weeks after signing a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in hopes of shoring up the depth chart at the position, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack informed Philadelphia of his retirement Sunday morning.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jack told the Eagles of his intentions, ending a seven-year career in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Steelers.

Sources: Veteran LB Myles Jack has informed the #Eagles that he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons and 617 tackles. Jack signed with Philly during camp, now will hang ‘em up. pic.twitter.com/xhMDOUjUSV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2023

Jack signed with the Eagles on Aug. 6 after nearly contemplating retirement then to pursue a career as an electrician or plumber, according The Athletic’s Zach Berman, who covers the Eagles.

Myles Jack was cut from Pittsburgh and didn't know what to do next. He considered trade school to become an electrician or plumber. "Time waits for nobody," he said. He brought two pairs of drawers, two pairs of socks, and a bible to Philly. Played 1st-team LB on Day 1. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 9, 2023

Jack played in 15 games during his lone season in Pittsburgh, starting 13 and registering 104 tackles and three passes defensed. He was released by the team on March 16.

Jack spent the first six years of his career with the Jaguars. He has 617 career tackles, along with 6.5 sacks and three interceptions. Jack failed to register a single sack or interception with Pittsburgh last season and battled injuries late in the year.

A second-round pick of the Jaguars out of UCLA, where he was a standout two-way threat at running back and linebacker, Jack played 5,431 career snaps over seven seasons, including 692 with the Steelers in 2022.

Jack played 53 snaps in the preseason with the Eagles, including 23 against the Baltimore Ravens in Week One, and 30 on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns. He recorded an overall defensive grade of 51.9, including just a 46.5 against the Browns with a career-worst 29.0 run defense against Cleveland.

In those 53 snaps in the preseason, Jack recorded five tackles.

After thinking about getting on with his life’s work in the offseason before the Eagles called, Jack is now doing just that after ending his career with the retirement. As Chuck Noll used to say, if you’re already thinking about retiring, you already have. It took Jack just two weeks to figure that out.