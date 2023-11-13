Merril Hoge Says He’s Never Seen ‘One Guy’ Change An O-Line Like Broderick Jones Has

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a surprising decision two weeks ago, inserting rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones into the lineup on a short week, and at right tackle, against the Tennessee Titans, giving him his first real look at the position.
To Jones’ credit, he played very well. That continued on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers as Jones was a key part of the Steelers’ offensive line opening up some monster rushing lanes in the 23-19 win over the Packers as the Steelers rushed for 205 yards.
Since Jones was inserted into the lineup, the Steelers’ offense has felt different.
Former Steelers’ running back Merril Hoge certainly sees it.
Appearing on the “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast in a livestream watching the Steelers-Packers game Sunday, Hoge had praise for Jones’ work stepping into the lineup.
“I am glad they kept Jones at right tackle, by the way. I have never seen one guy change an offensive line like 77 did. From how we run the ball, what you can do in the passing game, his athleticism, how dynamic he is. …Seventy-seven makes a big difference — a big difference — over there,” Hoge said to Roethlisberger, according to video via the Channel Seven YouTube page.
Against the Titans, Jones was key in helping the Steelers establish a sound rushing attack. In the 20-16 win in Week Nine, Jones had the key block sealing off a linebacker at the second level on running back Najee Harris’ 10-yard touchdown to open the game. He also had a key block on an explosive run from running back Jaylen Warren in the second quarter and made a great play recovering after getting blown up to get Titans’ defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on the ground on Warren’s late explosive run that set up Kenny Pickett’s game-winning touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson.
Jones, to his credit, picked up right where he left off on Sunday against the Packers. He was a road grader out in front of the Steelers’ running backs, pulling and opening up massive lanes, moving guys off the line of scrimmage and really taking it to Green Bay’s defensive front throughout the matchup.
Time and time again on Sunday, the Steelers had great success running behind Jones and right guard James Daniels. Those two were people movers throughout the game and are a clear strength for the Steelers right now. When in doubt, run it behind the right side of the line.
It’s been awhile since the Steelers have had that, probably dating back to the David DeCastro-Marcus Gilbert days. That’s saying something.
Right now, the Steelers feel like a different offense with Jones in the lineup. That’s no disrespect to Chukwuma Okorafor, either. The Steelers have stated that sitting Okorafor wasn’t a performance-based decision, so we have to take them at their word.
But it’s a performance-based decision to leave Jones in the lineup for good the rest of the season. He’s earned it. He’s playing very well and has helped transform the Steelers’ offense, especially in the run game.