‘I Can Only Do What I’m Told’: Chukwuma Okorafor Understanding Of Benching, Unsure If It’s Permanent

The decision to bench right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor for rookie Broderick Jones, not only on a short week but with Jones playing a new position, was rather surprising.

When it was reported that the benching wasn’t performance related but rather disciplinary related, it was exceedingly surprising. Now, moving forward, Jones and Okorafor are listed as co-starters at right tackle for the Steelers, which might just be the crack in the door Jones needs to stay into the starting lineup for good.

For Okorafor, it’s a tough situation, one that he doesn’t exactly want to get into with the media regarding what he did to lead to the benching. For now, he’s just focused not taking things one day at a time and doing his job while helping Jones get up to speed in hopes of helping the Steelers continue their winning ways.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday from inside the Steelers’ locker room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Okorafor stated it’s a tough situation for him to find himself in, but that he’s just taking things one day at a time moving forward in an effort to try and get back into the lineup.

“I prefer not to talk about it,” Okorafor said to reporters when asked what he did or said, according to video via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski. “I mean, no one wants to be benched, but it is what it is at this point. I can only do what I’m told, so I’m kind of just taking it day by day.”

The decision to bench Okorafor occurred on the short week leading up to Thursday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, with news coming out late Wednesday and early Thursday morning that the Steelers were making a change at the position. Head Coach Mike Tomlin said after the 20-16 win over the Titans that the Steelers needed a spark offensively and decided to give Jones a try.

He performed quite well in his first start at right tackle, but Okorafor revealed after the game the real reason he wasn’t in the lineup, which was due to something he said or did on the sideline late in the loss to the Jaguars.

Tuesday afternoon, Tomlin told reporters that whatever Okorafor did was a “significant factor” in the decision to make the change at right tackle. Jones’ performance also forced the Steelers’ hand to list the rookie as the co-starter at right tackle.

What that looks like moving forward for the Steelers is unclear, especially in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. But Jones did nothing to not get another shot at starting, while Okorafor seemingly has a long way to go to get back into the lineup — if he even can get back into the lineup.

“I have no clue,” Okorafor added regarding if the move is permanent. “That’s a question that you’d have to go and ask Coach Mike T[omlin] about. I have no clue about that.”

Despite the uncertainty, the veteran is keeping his head down, focusing on his role moving forward, doing his job to the best of his abilities and preparing like he always does. On top of that, he’s helping Jones as well, which is key in a tight-knit offensive line room. Though Jones may have taken his job — for now — Okorafor cares about the team and wants to win.

“I think, like I said, it’s just kind of day by day. I can’t really speak on what’s gonna happen next week or in two weeks,” he said. “At this point, I’m just trying to help out Broderick. Because I mean, he’s still young. But he’s been in a couple games that he’s played well, but I’m just try help, and if I see something I could help him with.”

Though the benching is because of his own doing and his actions late in the loss to the Jaguars, Okorafor has the right attitude moving forward. No time to sulk, no time to feel self-pity or frustration. Just go back to work, do your job, take things day by day and help your young teammate, which in turn helps the team.

We’ll see if Okorafor can get back onto the field or if the Jones era is here to stay.