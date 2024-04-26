Trai Essex: ‘I Wouldn’t Pigeonhole’ Troy Fautanu, Broderick Jones To Specific Sides At Tackle Just Yet

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2024 NFL Draft with a need at tackle, and preferably a right tackle as GM Omar Khan already stated his desire to move Broderick Jones back to the left side. Their plan isn’t so clear and obvious after drafting Washington OT Troy Fautanu, who played the vast majority of his time in college at left tackle.

Former Steelers guard Trai Essex appeared on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show on Friday and was asked how he sees things playing out with Jones and Fautanu at left and right tackle.

“If I had to play a game tomorrow, I would be like Broderick at left tackle and put Troy at right tackle,” Essex said. “But dude, these guys are so position-flexible these days. Broderick obviously able to come in at right tackle, hadn’t done it at all at Georgia…He was able to adjust and impose his will at the right side.”

Mike Tomlin did not divulge the Steelers’ plan in the press conference on Thursday night, but he did confirm that they view Fautanu as a tackle and not an interior lineman as some expected he would be at the NFL level.

Broderick Jones had 19 college starts at left tackle in college, and then started Week 5 last season at left tackle due to injury. He went on to start 11 games at right tackle, including the playoff game, so he is currently a half season away from being more experienced on the right side than he is on the left.

Fautanu, on the other hand, had significantly more left tackle experience in college with 29 total starts. I think he does have the aggressive demeanor and athleticism that will translate to the right side, and he technically wasn’t the blindside blocker at Washington with Michael Penix Jr. being left-handed. But what would be the reasoning for moving Fautanu to the right side? It would be the same project that Jones’ transition was, and he now has a head start with 11 NFL RT starts under his belt to learn some of the muscle memory associated with switching sides.

“These kids, once they get into camp, and I think when Coach [Pat] Meyer get after ’em, gets to see how they move and how Arthur [Smith] wants to really focus his offense on, are we gonna be a more predominantly right-side running team and is that choice specifically versus what the quarterbacks wanna do in the RPO type game?” Essex said.

“All that stuff is gonna come out in training camp and OTAs and all reveal itself. But right now, I wouldn’t pigeonhole either one into either of those spots.”

Ultimately that is probably what will happen with both players playing both sides throughout offseason training activities, training camp, and maybe even the preseason games to figure it out. Khan said he drafted Jones to be a left tackle and that he will eventually end up back there, but it would be the same set of issues if you moved Fautanu over. There is no clear and obvious answer on paper, but it will sort itself out on the field.