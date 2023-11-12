Kenny Pickett Praises Broderick Jones, O-Line Continuity For Improved Run Game

For the second game in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers excelled running the ball. After running for 166 yards in Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans, they built upon that, rushing for 205 yards in a 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers. After the game, QB Kenny Pickett credited the offensive line getting more reps together in practice, with Broderick Jones running with the first team in practice and getting in a full week of practice after getting his first start at right tackle on a short week in Week Nine, for the improvements in the run game. He also praised Jones’ mentality and what he brings to the Steelers.

“I think some continuity with the guys up front, having a chance to have some more reps together, having a positive game, having an opportunity to stack another positive game, which they did,” Pickett said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Twenty-two and 30 ran great, so I think it was kind of a mix of the line and the backs getting in a good rhythm.”

Jones was inserted as the starting right tackle ahead of the Tennessee game, and with him starting, the Steelers have had their two best performances on the ground all season. Given his athleticism and his ability to get out in space, he’s an asset as a run blocker, and the Steelers have been taking advantage. Pickett had a lot of praise for Jones.

“Young with great energy. He approaches the game the right way, he brings a fire into the huddle which you love to see as a quarterback. I think he’s nasty in the run game, he does a great job in protection too. He’s only going to get better, which is the great news with him,” Pickett said about the rookie offensive tackle.

The Steelers knew they were getting a mauler in the run game when they traded up to select Jones, and now that he’s getting his first prolonged opportunity, he’s taking advantage of it. While it’s not at his natural left tackle position, Jones has looked solid at right tackle. He’s a much better run blocker than Chukwuma Okorafor, and the Steelers have a lot of success running to the right behind Jones and guard James Daniels. As Pickett said, Jones is only going to get better, especially the more he plays. That’s only going to make Pittsburgh’s offensive line and rushing attack that much more potent.

His presence is helping add a new dynamic to the offense as the Steelers look to replicate the success they had on the ground in the second half of last season. It helps that both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are talented backs who have complemented each other really well this season, and both are hitting their stride at the same time. As the offensive line continues to get into a groove with Jones and defenses wear down, the Steelers could really lean into the run game as their identity as they look to make a playoff push in the second half of the season.