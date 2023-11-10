Baldinger: Broderick Jones’ Performance Against Titans ‘As Good Right-Tackle Play As They’ve Had’

The decision to insert rookie offensive lineman Broderick Jones into the lineup, not only on a short week but at a new position at right tackle for Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans, surprised everyone. But Jones made it look natural, turning in a strong performance overall.

NFL Network and Audacy analyst Brian Baldinger praised Jones for his showing after reviewing the initial tape. Baldinger doubled down on that Thursday afternoon during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan on the Cook and Joe Show with Ron Cook and Joe Starkey, calling Jones’ performance as good a game as the Steelers have had at the position in awhile.

“I don’t know why he wasn’t in there after he started at left tackle a couple weeks ago. but they said, you know, you can’t lose your job because of an injury for Dan Moore. But I thought he was more deserving a couple weeks ago [of starting]. But that’s as good a right tackle-play as they’ve had,” Baldinger stated to Cook and Starkey, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “And what you want to see is consistency. You don’t wanna see three dynamic, great plays and then just a complete flop. You didn’t see those flops from him.

“I saw a player that was large and in charge and did a good job against a good player. Harold Landry is a good player and he basically made him invisible and made him disappear in that game. I don’t know why. And I’m not here to bash anybody that was there before, but that was a good performance by Broderick Jones.”

The numbers from Pro Football Focus might not check out with Baldinger’s statement. Jones graded out at a 58.8 overall from PFF, allowing just one pressure on the night.

The tape tells a different story though. Jones flashed his athleticism and looked quite comfortable playing out of position, getting his first career start — NFL or college — at right tackle. In fact, Jones played just 36 snaps in college at Georgia at right tackle. He played 64 snaps against the Titans and looked quite good.

Jones was a key part of the run-game success for the Steelers, too, as Pittsburgh rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown on the night, ripping off a handful of explosive runs while also scoring an opening-drive touchdown for the first time since Week 15 in 2022 against the Carolina Panthers.

Consistency was there with Jones throughout his first career start at right tackle, and it was rather promising.

It seems like Jones will be the guy at right tackle again on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, marking his second straight start at the new position. We’ll see if he can continue to stack good days together for the Steelers.