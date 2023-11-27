Kevin Stefanski: Myles Garrett Considered Day-To-Day Following Shoulder Injury

The Cleveland Browns got some good news Monday on the injury front regarding star defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett, who was spotted wearing a sling on his left arm after the 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos on the road Sunday in Week 12, stated he “felt a pop” in his shoulder in the game. On Monday, he checked out fine, according to Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski and is considered “day-to-day” entering Week 13.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal’s Zac Jackson, Stefanski stated that Garrett is sore, “but we feel good about where he will be. Day to day.”

That’s good news for the Browns, who have been hit hard with the injury bug this season. They have lost running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season due to a knee and shoulder injury, respectively, and lost starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson Sunday due to a concussion suffered on a hard hit from Denver’s Baron Browning.

Garrett recorded just two tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the loss to the Broncos that dropped Cleveland to 7-4 on the season. The NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner wasn’t quite as impactful against the Broncos as he was in the 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers the week prior, in which he recorded two sacks of quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Now, Garrett is day-to-day with his shoulder injury as he prepares to take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. That game on the road could see the Browns start quarterback Joe Flacco, too.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Monday, said the Browns could turn to Flacco for the Week 13 start. Cleveland signed the veteran quarterback to the practice squad last week and could turn to the former Super Bowl MVP and champion as the franchise remains in the playoff hunt in the AFC.