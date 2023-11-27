Schefter: Browns Could Start Joe Flacco Sunday

To lead their playoff push, the Cleveland Browns could turn to one man. Joe Flacco. With QB Deshaun Watson out for the season and replacement Dorian Thompson-Robinson now in concussion protocol, the Browns could turn to Flacco for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Appearing on Monday’s Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said it would not surprise him to see Flacco get the nod.

“I think there’s a real possibility they could go to Joe Flacco this week,” Schefter said. “He’s been impressive when he went in there and worked out.”

Flacco signed with the Browns’ practice squad last week after doctors determined Watson would miss the rest of the 2023 season due to a fracture in his shoulder. Cleveland turned to the rookie Thompson-Robinson, who started in Week Four but struggled in a blowout loss and was replaced by veteran P.J. Walker until Watson returned from a prior shoulder injury midseason. But when Watson was lost for the season, the Browns pivoted back to Thompson-Robinson after Walker had struggled to take care of the football, throwing five interceptions on just 111 pass attempts.

Thompson-Robinson was knocked out of yesterday’s game against the Denver Broncos, a 29-12 loss, after taking a hard hit by LB Baron Browning. Down on the ground for several moments, Thompson-Robinson’s lip was visibly bloody as he walked off the field, and he was soon ruled out with a concussion. He’s now in protocol and most players diagnosed with a concussion are unable to exit protocol within a week. Assuming he’s out, it leaves the team to start either Walker or Flacco.

“I think they might be comfortable with Flacco,” Schefter said. “I wouldn’t rule it out that we could see him starting on Sunday.”

Flacco hasn’t appeared in an NFL game this season. He last played for the New York Jets in 2022, going 1-3 as a starter. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes, throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions. Now 38, this could be his final shot in the NFL The Browns will have to decide who they trust more when they travel to Los Angeles and take on the Rams this weekend.

Sitting at 7-4 in a competitive AFC, the Browns don’t have much margin for error. They’re trying to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens and Steelers, both winners yesterday, with the Wild Card spots also tightening up. Teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos are back in the mix and not far behind. The Broncos beating the Browns was obviously huge for their renewed playoff hopes.

Given the number of injuries the Browns have suffered, losing Watson, RB Nick Chubb, both starting tackles, and now have DE Myles Garrett hurting, they may not make it to the finish line.