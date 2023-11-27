Myles Garrett Injures Shoulder In Loss To Broncos: ‘Felt Something Pop’

Injuries continue to mount for the Cleveland Browns.

After losing quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to a concussion Sunday against the Denver Broncos, the Browns are now staring down an injury to star defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett was seen wearing a sling following the 29-12 loss to the Broncos on the road Sunday and stated to reporters that he “felt something pop” in his left shoulder, according to a tweet from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns Myles Garrett in his sling, felt something pop in his shoulder pic.twitter.com/oO7mBQAzOZ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 27, 2023

#Browns Myles Garrett can’t seem to lift his left shoulder. Needed help getting his shirt over his left arm and shoulder in the locker room — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 27, 2023

Garrett, one of the frontrunners for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award winner, recorded just two tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the loss to the Broncos that dropped Cleveland to 7-4 on the season.

Garrett was coming off of a two-sack performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers before having a quiet day in Denver.

The losses continue to mount for the Browns, who have already lost star running back Nick Chubb and starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season. Garrett reportedly had trouble getting dressed after the game, and stating he felt something pop in his shoulder is never a good sign.

We’ll see what the injury outlook is early this week on Garrett. The Browns travel to Los Angeles next week to take on the Rams.