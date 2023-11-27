Browns Lose Another QB, Dorian Thompson-Robinson Ruled Out With Concussion

The Cleveland Browns might be getting close to Joe Flacco time. With Deshaun Watson out for the season due to a fractured shoulder, the Browns turned back to rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. After beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in his second career start, he made his third today against the Denver Broncos. But it’s unclear when he’ll make a fourth.

Thompson-Robinson was knocked out of Sunday’s game due to a concussion after taking a hard hit from LB Baron Browning.

Browns now have ruled out a return today for QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the play. A nasty collision but one that appeared to be a clean hit, Browning avoiding Thompson-Robinson’s shoulder. But Browning was flagged for unnecessary roughness, giving the Browns a fresh set of downs.

Roughing the passer called here on the Broncos. Do you agree with the call? #CLEvsDEN pic.twitter.com/AG34OezQHp — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) November 26, 2023

Thompson-Robinson stayed down on the field for several moments after the hit and walked off the field with a bloodied lip. Taken to the locker room, he was soon ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

Veteran P.J. Walker replaced Thompson-Robinson and finished the game. Cleveland’s offense did little against the Broncos, held to just 12 points in a loss. The defeat drops the Browns to 7-4 on the year, the Steelers gaining crucial ground after losing last weekend.

Often, players concussed on Sunday do not return the following week. If that holds true here, Walker will be in line to start next Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland will also have the option to turn to Flacco. Signed to the practice squad earlier this week, he was not elevated and did not dress for this game.

Flacco, 38, hasn’t appeared in an NFL game this season and last threw a pass as a member of the New York Jets in last year’s regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers needed Flacco’s Jets to win that game to get into the playoffs but didn’t get the help they needed. Now, Flacco could become the Browns’ new starter and this time, the Steelers will hope for more losses.