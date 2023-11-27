AFC North Week 12 Recap: Browns Lose To Broncos, Ravens Beat Chargers In Ugly Fashion

What an eventful week this was in the AFC North.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out and dominated the Cincinnati Bengals in all three phases, though the scoreline was much closer than the actual game was as the Steelers ran away with a 16-10 win over the Bengals to improve to 7-4 on the season, dropping the Bengals to 5-6 on the year.

Cleveland made a tough road trip to Denver to take on the Broncos and dropped a tough 29-12 decision, losing starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to a concussion in the game, and also potentially losing Myles Garrett for some time after the star defensive end “felt a pop” in his shoulder in the loss.

Baltimore played on the West Coast Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers and held off a late Chargers’ comeback attempt, picking up a key 20-10 win over Los Angeles to move to 9-3 on the season, though there are concerns about linebacker Roquan Smith after he was injured in the second half.

Here’s how the AFC North looks coming out of Week 12:

Baltimore Ravens (9-3) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) Cleveland Browns (7-4) Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)





Baltimore sits at 3-2 in the division and 6-3 in the AFC, while the Steelers hold down second place at 3-1 in the division and 5-3 in the AFC.

Cleveland checks in at 3-2 in the division and 5-3 in the conference, while Cincinnati falls to 0-4 in the division and 1-4 in the conference.

Denver Broncos 29, Cleveland Browns 12

It was an ugly game start to finish, but the Denver Broncos did just enough, taking advantage of three Cleveland fumbles to pick up a 29-12 win, remaining alive in the AFC playoff picture in Week 12.

The Browns fumbled the football five times on Sunday in Denver, losing three of them. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker had two fumbles in relief of Thompson-Robinson, while tight end Harrison Bryant, wide receiver Elijah Moore, and Thompson-Robinson had one fumble each.

For Denver, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive tackle D.J. Jones recovered fumbles in the win.

The Broncos opened the scoring midway through the first quarter as backup running back Samaje Perine scored on a 3-yard touchdown run, capping off a nine-play, 80-yard drive for the Broncos. Early in the second quarter, after the two teams traded fumbles before the Broncos forced a three-and-out, Denver took a 14-0 lead.

Quarterback Russell Wilson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, capping off a 13-play, 80-yard drive that featured a 15-yard run from Perine and a 16-yard completion from Wilson to rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. Wilson also added a 19-yard run, eventually setting up his 2-yard touchdown.

The Browns then got on the board twice late in the first half as kicker Dustin Hopkins drilled a 36-yard field goal and a 24-yard field goal, sending the two teams into the half with Denver in front 14-6. Cleveland’s final field goal of the first half was set up by a Thompson-Robinson 23-yard completion to rookie receiver Cedric Tillman, as well as an 18-yarder to the rookie on the drive.

In the third quarter, Cleveland pulled within two points at 14-12 thanks to a 2-yard touchdown pass from Thompson-Robinson to Bryant, though the 2-point conversion failed. The touchdown was the first of Thompson-Robinson’s career and capped off a 13-play, 79-yard drive that featured completions of 16 and 17 yards to tight end David Njoku.

After Cleveland pulled within two points, Denver took over the rest of the way.

Denver made it a 17-12 game late in the third quarter on a 23-yard field goal from Wil Lutz, and then pushed it to a 24-12 game on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to tight end Adam Trautman, taking advantage of a Cleveland fumble deep in their own end.

Cleveland’s offense never got going again after that, going punt, fumble, turnover on downs, safety to end the game.

Lutz added a 34-yard field goal and then Denver defensive end Zach Allen sacked Walker in the end zone late in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring, giving Denver the 29-12 win.

For Denver, Russell Wilson completed just 13-of-22 passes for 134 yards, but had the one touchdown. He added 34 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Running back Javonte Williams rushed for 65 yards on 18 carries and chipped in three receptions for six yards. Perine added 55 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton led the Broncos with three receptions for 61 yards. Linebacker Alex Singleton led the Broncos with 10 tackles, while outside linebacker Nik Bonitto had 1.5 sacks in the win.

For Cleveland, Thompson-Robinson was 14-of-29 for 134 yards and a touchdown before exiting with the concussion, and added 21 yards on five carries. Walker was just 6-of-13 for 56 yards in relief.

Running back Jerome Ford led the Browns with 65 rushing yards on nine carries, while Njoku led Cleveland with 59 yards on six receptions. Defensively, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was outstanding, recording 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit.

Baltimore Ravens 20, Los Angeles Chargers 10

On the road against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, the Ravens won an ugly game, holding on late before putting a final dagger in the Chargers, picking up a 20-10 win to move to 9-3 on the season.

The Chargers took an early lead thanks to a Cameron Dicker 39-yard field goal, capping off a 12-play, 54-yard drive to open the game. But then it was all Ravens after that.

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson, capping off a 12-play, 78-yard drive early in the second quarter for a 7-3 Baltimore lead. Then, Justin Tucker made it a 10-3 game at the half thanks to a 42-yard field goal, finishing off a drive for the Ravens after a turnover from Los Angeles as Smith and Jadeveon Clowney combined to force a fumble.

The Chargers then fumbled again, and later threw an interception to head to the half.

Baltimore then made it a 13-3 game with a nine-play, 45-yard drive to open the second half as Tucker drilled a 48-yard field goal early in the third quarter. Things were quiet after that until Los Angeles mounted a seven-play, 60-yard drive as Justin Herbert found tight end Gerald Everett on a 3-yard touchdown pass to make it a 13-10 game.

But late, Flowers capped off the win, taking a carry 37 yards to the house, putting the final nail in the coffin.

Baltimore moves to 9-3 on the season and now heads into a much-needed bye week. The Ravens will be back in action in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams at home.