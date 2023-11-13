‘He Just Kept Chewing His Gum’: Rodney Williams Recalls Moments After Pulling Danny Smith From Scrum

Late in the game against the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran safety Damontae Kazee called game, picking off Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love at the goal line on the final play from scrimmage.

Following the interception, Kazee ran the ball back and was hit out of bounds late by Green Bay right tackle Zach Tom, who was rather frustrated wit the loss and seeing Kazee trying to return the interception. As he hit Kazee, that launched the veteran safety into long-time Steelers’ special teams coordinator Danny Smith, sending the 70-year-old flying, landing hard on the sideline, setting off a fracas on the Steelers’ sideline.

While players and coaches had some words for some members of the Packers after the game ended, there was young Steelers’ tight end Rodney Williams emerging from the pile pulling Smith off the ground and to safety.

Though Smith is reportedly fine after taking the big hit at the end of the game, it was great to see a young player like Williams not getting lost in the moment, instead focusing on getting his special teams coach up off the ground and to safety, avoiding any sort of injury.

After pulling Smith to safety and avoiding injury, Williams had some good fun with his special teams coach Monday through the media.

Speaking to reporters Monday from the locker room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Williams said that Smith stayed in character after taking the big hit, continuing to chomp away at his gum.

“He didn’t say much. He was just chewing his gum,” Williams said to reporters Monday regarding Smith, according to a tweet from the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Joe Rutter.

Smith has been the Steelers’ special teams coordinator since 2013. Prior to that he spent a number of years in the coaching industry at all levels, getting his start at Edinboro University in 1976.

Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Smith has been known for his gum-chewing abilities — not to mention scheming up blocked punts and well-timed trick plays on special teams. The gum-chewing achievements though are quite impressive. He seemingly has an iron jaw and is constantly chomping away at gum.

To hear Williams say Smith was just chewing his gum while getting picked up off the ground is peak Danny Smith, and a good sign that he’s going to be just fine. Even after taking the monster shot, he never lost his gum.

After saving his special teams coach, Williams added he’s going to lobby for a trick play on special teams this week, according to 93.7 The Fan.

We’ll see if that lobbying pays off for Williams in the end. He might have earned it.