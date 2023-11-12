Watch: Steelers Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith Run Over On Final Play Of Game

Pittsburgh Steelers Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith is sure to be happy about coaching his team to a win. He just might feel that win in the morning.

On the final play of the game, an interception by S Damontae Kazee to secure a 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers, Smith was run over by Kazee on sidelines at the end of his runback. It was a scary-looking collision that sent Smith flying.

Danny Smith taking a charge like a champ at the end Steelers vs Packers. Hope is okay! 🙏 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/8ZgwSc6FzZ — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 12, 2023

It appears Smith got up and was okay. After the game, Mike Tomlin said he wasn’t aware of Smith being injured, though admitted he hadn’t seen Smith and didn’t seem entirely clear on what the reporter was asking him about.

Smith, 70, has been the Steelers’ special teams coordinator since 2013. A Western Pa. native, he’s been coaching football since 1976 when he began his career with Edinboro.

Smith is technically the only special teams coordinator on the Steelers, the only coach who holds the words “special teams” in his title. Pittsburgh is the only team in the NFL to have just one coach carry that label.

Hopefully he is well enough to coach the Steelers as they travel to Cleveland and take on the Browns next Sunday at 1 PM/EST.

In addition to Smith, LS Christian Kuntz suffered a left leg/knee injury in the second half of the game. He finished it out but was clearly hobbled.