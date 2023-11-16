Depot After Dark: Steelers Coach To Watch, Terrible Towel Under The Sea, HS Championships

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 15.

Frisman Jackson Coach To Watch

In NFL.com’s annual list of young coaches to watch, there was only one Steeler on the list — 44-year-old WRs Coach Frisman Jackson. And he only appeared on the “other” list, a receipt of names instead of full blurbs like other coaches received.

Jackson has served as the Steelers’ wide receivers coach since 2022. He has experience in the college and pro game, coaching at Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers before coming to Pittsburgh. Though Pittsburgh has developed talent at wide receiver, most notably George Pickens, don’t expect Jackson’s name to come up in future offensive coordinator conversations anytime soon. It would be interesting to watch if Jackson would at least get an interview with the Steelers should they move on from current OC Matt Canada.

Notable potential head coach names headlining the list include Lions OC Ben Johnson, Ravens DC Mike MacDonald, and Panthers OC Thomas Brown.

Terrible Towel Under The Sea

Earlier this year, we wrote about The Terrible Towel being literally out of this world, taking a trip to the ISS. Now, you can find it at the bottom of the ocean.

As shared by the team’s Steelers Nation Unite Twitter account, Ryan K sent in this video waving The Terrible Towel off the coast of the Bahamas.

Evidently, that shark wasn’t interested. Must be a Ravens fan.

HS Championships

Good news for high school football fans. After last year’s WPIAL Championship games were not televised (only available to be streamed), the Steelers announced they’ve partnered with several companies and made a deal to broadcast the title games on KDKA on Nov. 24. The games will also be streamed on NFHSNetwork.com.

“We are excited to bring the WPIAL Championships that will be played at Acrisure Stadium back to television,” said Steelers Director of Business Development and Strategy Dan Rooney via the team website. “This provides another platform to spotlight and celebrate the young athletes who play the game of football in Western Pennsylvania. We’d like to thank our partners who helped make this possible.”

The Steelers partnered with Giant Eagle, 84 Lumber, and Acrisure to get the games back on TV.

For a full schedule of the championship game times, click the link here.

Cardinals Claim RB Michael Carter

Not only are the Arizona Cardinals getting healthier at the running back position as James Conner returned in Week 10, they are getting deeper, too, thanks to the claim of former New York Jets running back Michael Carter Wednesday.

We have been awarded our waiver claim on RB Michael Carter from the New York Jets. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 15, 2023

Carter, whom the Jets waived Tuesday, lands in Arizona. A former fourth-round pick out of North Carolina, Carter joins a backfield featuring Connor, Keontay Ingram, and Emari Demercado in the desert. In his career, Carter has rushed for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns with the Jets, adding another 92 receptions for 681 yards in 39 games (21 starts) with New York.

The Cardinals will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 13 on Sunday, Dec. 3.