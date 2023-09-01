Steelers In Space: Astronaut Takes Terrible Towel On Out Of This World Trip

We know Steelers’ Nation is an international fanbase. Black and gold doesn’t just bleed in the United States. Pittsburgh has huge support systems in Mexico, Brazil, and of course, Ireland with the Rooney’s Irish roots. But one astronaut is taking things to another level. As in, out of this world.

Astronaut and NASA engineer Woody Hoburg tweeted out this amazing photo Thursday of the Terrible Towel he took with him on his latest mission. Take a look.

If you’re wondering whether this yinzer brought a Terrible Towel to space, the answer is yes. Go @Steelers! pic.twitter.com/XdSzd2Jer2 — Woody Hoburg (@Astro_Woody) September 1, 2023

Hoburg and his crew are wrapping up a six-month research mission at the International Space Station. If you’re going to be gone for six months, it’s best to plan that around the Steelers’ season. He left shortly after the Super Bowl and will land in Florida this Sunday, one week before Pittsburgh kicks off. Hopefully someone told him about the Steelers’ eventful offseason.

#Crew6 is heading home soon, wrapping up a six-month scientific mission filled with @ISS_Research to keep humans healthy—in space and back on Earth. See snapshots of @Astro_Woody and the rest of the Crew-6 astronauts doing science on the @Space_Station: https://t.co/lxxJtXhWMn pic.twitter.com/LSAyXbWFMS — NASA (@NASA) August 30, 2023

Per his NASA bio, Hoburg is a Pittsburgh native who graduated from North Allegheny. He earned his bachelor’s from MIT before completing his doctorate from UC Berkley. Smart enough to be an astronaut, smart enough to be a Steelers’ fan. And come on, the guy’s last name is Hoburg. It’s missing the all-important “h,” but we’re hitting max Yinzer levels over here.

This appears to be his first mission to space and it sounds like it was a success. He appears to be part of a crew for a 2024 flight that will begin preparing plans to visit Mars, though he unfortunately wasn’t selected as part of the actual flight crew. Still, he has some incredible stories to tell.

And on those cold and homesick nights, what with space’s infinite vastness and all, he had a Terrible Towel to remind him he’d be home soon enough. He’ll be back in the states to watch the Steelers take on the San Francisco 49ers for their home opener. This is just a reminder that when you hear Steelers’ Nation is everywhere, that’s meant literally.