2023 Week 12 Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road against an AFC North opponent for the second week in a row. They will also be playing against a backup quarterback for the second week in a row as they look to right the ship from last week’s disappointing loss. There will be a lot of excitement surrounding this offense due to the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. With RB Coach Eddie Faulkner the interim offensive coordinator and QB Coach Mike Sullivan the play caller, people are expecting improvements. The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense is similar to the Steelers’ in the sense that they allow a lot of yards, but force turnovers to avoid big point totals against them. QB Kenny Pickett will have every opportunity to have a breakout game.
With a loss, the Steelers’ playoff chances are down in the 30-percent range. With a win, it will be 70 percent plus. Yeah, this one is pretty important.
If you have never joined us for a game thread, welcome! You can refresh this page throughout the game for live updates, curated tweets, video highlights and more. Also, visit the bottom of the page for the live discussion in the comment section.
Steelers Inactives:
QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)
S Minkah Fitzpatrick
DT Montravius Adams
OT Dylan Cook
RB Anthony McFarland Jr.
ILB Blake Martinez
Bengals Inactives:
WR Tee Higgins
RB Chris Evans
CB Cam Taylor-Britt
OL Trey Hill
OL D’Ante Smith
DT Jay Tufele