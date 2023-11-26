2023 Week 12 Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road against an AFC North opponent for the second week in a row. They will also be playing against a backup quarterback for the second week in a row as they look to right the ship from last week’s disappointing loss. There will be a lot of excitement surrounding this offense due to the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. With RB Coach Eddie Faulkner the interim offensive coordinator and QB Coach Mike Sullivan the play caller, people are expecting improvements. The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense is similar to the Steelers’ in the sense that they allow a lot of yards, but force turnovers to avoid big point totals against them. QB Kenny Pickett will have every opportunity to have a breakout game.

With a loss, the Steelers’ playoff chances are down in the 30-percent range. With a win, it will be 70 percent plus. Yeah, this one is pretty important.

If you have never joined us for a game thread, welcome! You can refresh this page throughout the game for live updates, curated tweets, video highlights and more. Also, visit the bottom of the page for the live discussion in the comment section.

Steelers Inactives:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

DT Montravius Adams

OT Dylan Cook

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

ILB Blake Martinez

Bengals Inactives:

WR Tee Higgins

RB Chris Evans

CB Cam Taylor-Britt

OL Trey Hill

OL D’Ante Smith

DT Jay Tufele

Run game will be key. Joe Mixon one of few workhorse backs left. Has 90.5% of team's RB carries. Power/gap to the boundary + inside zone. O-line. Tackles are talented. Interior d-line needs to collapse pocket. Heyward schooled LG Volson last year. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 26, 2023