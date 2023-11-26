2023 Week 12 Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trailing 7-3 after the first half of play against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers’ offense has come alive, gaining 229 yards. The tight ends have gained 108 of those yards which is by far a season high for this unit.

An unfortunate no-touchdown call from Kenny Pickett to Diontae Johnson in the first half robbed the Steelers of some points, especially since Jaylen Warren fumbled shortly after. Somehow, with all the offensive success, the Steelers have only managed three points. Things have to start falling their way if they continue playing at the level they are now.

First half recap:

Pickett playing well overall, using MOF and TEs

80 yards rushing

Steelers beating Steelers a bunch

DJ drop in EZ (challenge?)

Warren fumble

Big return against

Tip to Chase big play

Sully had Browning for sack/missed, Watt penalty

Can't convert key 3rd downs… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 26, 2023

START OF 2ND HALF

The kickoff was returned to the 25-yard line.

1st and 10, Mixon slipped and gained just 1 yard. On 2nd and 9, the pass was batted down by Larry Ogunjobi. 3rd and 9, Browning complete to Iosivas across the middle for 16 yards.

1st and 10, Browning scrambled and slid for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Elandon Roberts and Patrick Peterson teamed up to stop a big gain, limited to just 1 yard. 3rd and 3, complete over the middle to Tanner Hudson for 5 yards.

1st and 10, Ja’Marr Chase made an amazing catch over Joey Porter Jr. for 25 yards. Dropped in the bucket by Browning.

Just outside the red zone, 1st and 10, Mixon stuffed for 1 yard by Mykal Walker and Cameron Heyward. 2nd and 9, Watt tackled the catch for 2 yards. 3rd and 7, intercepted by Trenton Thompson who undercut the route. Huge turnover to kill the big drive by the Bengals.

Trenton Thompson broke on that route last week. Dropped it. He didn't drop it there. Huge play. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 26, 2023

On 1st and 10, Pickett dumped it off to Warren at the line and he ran for 15 yards.

1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 5. 2nd and 5, Pickett missed Pickens. 3rd and 5, Pickett complete to Austin for 5 yards and a first down.

1st and 10, Warren around the right end for 1 yard.