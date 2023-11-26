Steelers Vs. Bengals 2023 Week Twelve: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 12

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Nov. 26, 2023

Site: Paycor Stadium (65,535) • Cleveland, OH

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bengals +2

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games.

Pittsburgh are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Cincinnati.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 12-5-1 SU in their last 18 games played in November.

Cincinnati are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games.

Cincinnati are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games at home.

Cincinnati are 4-16 SU in their last 20 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Cincinnati are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games played in November.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cincinnati’s last 10 games played in week 12.

Steelers Injuries:

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) – Out

DT Montravius Adams (ankle) – Out

CB James Pierre (shoulder) – Questionable

Bengals Injuries

QB Joe Burrow (wrist) – Out

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) – Out

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) – Out

OL D’Ante Smith – Doubtful

RB Chase Brown (hamstring) – Questionable

LB Germaine Pratt (illness) – Questionable

Weather:

Game Release:

