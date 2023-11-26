Rapoport: Steelers Will Put Emphasis On Getting Pickens And Warren The Football

For the interim group replacing Matt Canada, the focus is clear. No big schematic changes. No overhauling of an offense midseason, an impossible task. Keep it simple. Keep it fluid. Get your best players the ball.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said as much during a Sunday report hours before the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Let’s take a look at what is expected to change,” Rapoport said. “They’re going to focus mostly on what Kenny Pickett is comfortable with…expect him to target the receivers very early. Make sure those guys get involved, help get Kenny Pickett in a rhythm. And then expect the ball, more important than anything else, to be in the hands of their stars. I’m talking about George Pickens, I’m talking about Jaylen Warren. Focus on the players more than the plays.”

From @NFLGameDay: The #Steelers Fired Canada. A look at what’s next with the new voices in Kenny Pickett’s ear… pic.twitter.com/vkQsUQgMqI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2023

Last Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns was a failure in that regard. Despite being their best and only source of offense, Warren received only nine carries, out-carried and out-snapped by RB Najee Harris. In the remaining 13 third-quarter plays after Warren’s 74-yard touchdown to open up the second half, he only touched the ball once.

In the passing game, Pickett kept looking Diontae Johnson’s way despite the two’s continual miscommunication. It left Pickens catching just four passes for 38 yards, though they were better numbers than what Johnson ended up with. Over the last month, Pickens hasn’t had more than four receptions and hasn’t gone over 45 yards in a single game. For as talented and vital as he is to the Steelers’ offense, that must change.

Elsewhere, in an interview with CBS’ Evan Washburn, Mike Tomlin said he’s simply looking for more “fluidity” in his offense. If the Steelers can do that, points and production will follow.

For Faulkner and Sullivan, their approach seems to be not overthinking things. Go with what your quarterback wants, feed your top players. Pittsburgh still figures to be a run-heavy team and build upon its success over the last three weeks. But the Steelers need something from their passing game. And it’s up for this new-look coaching staff to serve as the catalyst for change.