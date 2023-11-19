2023 Week 11 Steelers Vs. Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road against the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North divisional matchup. The Browns are without their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who was ruled out for the season with a fractured bone in his shoulder. Filling in will be rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Steelers will be looking to win their third straight and move to 3-0 in divisional play, but the Browns defense is the stingiest unit in the NFL, so that will not be a walk in the park. Pittsburgh has all of their starters on offense for the first time since the first half of Week One, so that should be a lift to the unit.

If you have never joined us for the game thread, thank you for tuning in. Refresh this page throughout the game for curated tweets, live updates, video highlights, and more. Also, join the discussion at the bottom of the page in the comment section.

Steelers Inactive:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

DT Montravius Adams

OT Dylan Cook

CB Darius Rush

RB Godwin Igwebuike

Browns Inactive:

WR Marquise Goodwin

S Juan Thornhill

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

OL Luke Wypler