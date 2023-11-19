Steelers Vs. Browns 2023 Week Eleven: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (6-3)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Nov. 19, 2023

Site: Cleveland Browns Stadium (67,895) • Cleveland, OH

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Browns -1

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh is 6-1 ATS in is last 7 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games when playing on the road against Cleveland.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.

Pittsburgh is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh its 10-3-1 SU in their last 14 games played in November.

Cleveland is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 8 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 10 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.

Cleveland is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games played in November.

Cleveland is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games played in Week 11.

Cleveland is 5-10 ATS in its last 15 games when playing as the favorite.

Steelers Injuries:

S Keanu Neal (rib) – Out

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) – Out

DT Montravius Adams (ankle) – Out

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) – Questionable

Browns Injuries

S Juan Thornhill (calf) – Out

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) – Out

G Michael Dunn (calf) – Questionable

T Dawand Jones (knee) – Questionable

Weather:

CLEVELAND WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_nov_19_2023_at_cleveland-browns_weekly_release



Game Capsule: