2023 NFL Week 12 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
This season MyBookie has a no-strings attached cash bonus that lets you deposit and withdraw, quick. Use promo code [TERRIBLE] on a deposit of $50 or more, and you can receive up to $200 in cash, instantly to your MyBookie account.
Bet your deposit amount once, and you’re ready to cash out at any time, again that’s promo code [TERRIBLE] to claim your cash deposit bonus mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 12 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM ET (THU)
|Lions -9
|Lions -9
|Packers +9
|Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM ET (THU)
|Cowboys -13.5
|Commanders +13.5
|Cowboys -13.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM ET (THU)
|Seahawks +7
|49ers -7
|49ers -7
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +9.5
|Dolphins -9.5
|Dolphins -9.5
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +1.5
|Saints -1.5
|Falcons +1.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +1.5
|Jaguars -1.5
|Texans +1.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -2.5
|Buccaneers +2.5
|Buccaneers +2.5
|New England Patriots at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3.5
|Patriots -3.5
|Patriots -3.5
|Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3.5
|Titans -3.5
|Titans -3.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +1.5
|Rams -1.5
|Rams -1.5
|Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -1.5
|Broncos -1.5
|Browns +1.5
|Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -3
|Bills +3
|Eagles -3
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (MON)
|Raiders +9
|Raiders +9
|Chiefs -9
|Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers +3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|Bears +3
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +1.5
|Steelers -1.5
|Steelers -1.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 22-17
|Steelers 20-17
|Week 11 Results
|8-5-1
|7-6-1
|2023 Results
|85-70-9
|76-79-9