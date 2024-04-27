2024 NFL Draft: Day-Three Discussion Thread

Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft will be getting underway shortly and the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently scheduled to make three more selections during the afternoon with one coming in the fourth round (119th overall) and two more in the sixth round (178th and 195th overall). They could make trades, however. As usual, this post will serve as the open discussion forum to talk about all of the Day 3 action.

The picks should update in the tracker below thanks to updates provided by Tyler Wise. Once the Steelers make their selections Saturday afternoon, the entire Depot draft team staff will need to turn their attention to the pick.

It should be an eventful day and I look forward to seeing who the new Steelers players are. Thank you for following along so far and I hope you have enjoyed our Steelers draft coverage so far.

Merry Draftmas to all of you once again.