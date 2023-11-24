The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bengals Game Preview, Coordinator Comments, Week 12 Picks, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 54 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the slate of Thanksgiving Day games the NFL had and how all three weren’t that competitive overall.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released two injury reports ahead of their Week 12 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. We recap where the team sits from a health standpoint entering Friday and how it looks like the team won’t be getting S Minkah Fitzpatrick back on Sunday.
New offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner addressed the media for the first time in his new role on Thursday, so Alex and I recap all that he had to say during that press conference. We then move on to cover the notable things that defensive coordinator Teryl Austin had to say on Thursday during his media session.
With the Steelers playing the Bengals on Sunday, Alex and I are pleased to have Jay Morrison on the show this Friday. Morrison, who now covers the Bengals for Pro Football Network, is a longtime beat writer, and Alex and I talk to him for nearly 25 minutes about the Week 12 Sunday game in Cincinnati. Jay graciously provides us with his score prediction for the game to close our talk with him.
If not already doing so, please follow Jay on Twitter at @ByJayMorrison and also make sure to catch up on all of his pregame coverage here: https://www.profootballnetwork.com/author/jmorrison/.
After talking to Jay, Alex and I provide our own preview for the Steelers’ game against the Bengals.
As usual, Alex and I wrap up this Friday show by providing our picks against the spread for the remaining Week 12 games. We then provide our final score predictions for the Steelers’ road game against the Bengals.
Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 99-minute episode as well and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.
