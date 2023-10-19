Steelers Thursday Week Seven Injury Report: Watt Misses Practice Due To Heel Injury, Freiermuth Goes Backwards

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their Thursday injury report with two notable names on it. Star pass rusher T.J. Watt did not practice due to a heel injury. In addition, TE Pat Freiermuth was limited due to a hamstring injury. Still limited was rookie LB Nick Herbig due to a quad injury.

All other players practiced in full.

Steelers Thursday Practice Report

DNP

LB T.J. Watt (Heel)

Limited

LB Nick Herbig (Quad)

TE Pat Freiermuth (Hamstring)

Full

P Pressley Harvin III (Hamstring)

WR Diontae Johnson (Hamstring)

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Knee)

OT Dan Moore Jr. (Knee)

OG James Daniels (Groin)

Cornerback Patrick Peterson was a full participant after being limited due to rest yesterday.

Despite Watt and Freiermuth missing practice Thursday, the Steelers are still far healthier coming off their Week Six bye. WR Diontae Johnson, OG James Daniels, DL DeMarvin Leal, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., and P Pressley Harvin III are all expected to return this weekend after missing time with injury. Johnson and McFarland remain on injured reserve but can be activated off it and added to the 53-man roster before Sunday’s game. Those moves, assuming they happen, will come Saturday afternoon.

Freiermuth moving backwards after missing a game with a hamstring injury is obviously a worrying sign. Watt’s status is also unclear though this could be a minor injury with which the team is choosing to be cautious. Friday’s final injury report will provide clarification for both players. Watt has not been limited by the nasty finger injury he suffered in Week Five, but it seems he recently injured his heel. If he is unable to go, veteran Markus Golden figures to start at LOLB. If Freiermuth can’t play, rookie Darnell Washington will see the bulk of the work at tight end.

Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. has practiced full the past two days and is likely to start at left tackle over rookie Broderick Jones. Offensive guard James Daniels also is poised to return after missing the past two games, telling reporters earlier he fully intends to play against the Rams.

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles kick off Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.