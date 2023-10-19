Steelers OG James Daniels Says He’s Healthy, Will Start Against Rams

The Pittsburgh Steelers used their Week Six bye to get healthy. That includes starting RG James Daniels, who told reporters following Thursday’s practice he will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. That information comes via 93.7 The Fan, which tweeted it out a short time ago.

It comes as little surprise after Daniels practiced in full yesterday, the surest sign yet of his return. Daniels suffered a groin injury in the team’s Week Three win over the Las Vegas Raiders, though he didn’t miss time during the game. But it caused him to miss the next two games against the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. Free agent signing Nate Herbig filled in the past two games and will now head back to the bench as the team’s top backup at guard and center. He struggled in his two starts.

Since being signed in the 2022 offseason, Daniels has started 20 games. He initially struggled adjusting to OL Coach Pat Meyer’s system but improved throughout last season. He had a solid training camp but didn’t meet expectations prior to getting hurt, part of an offensive line struggling to run block and pass protect.

Along with Daniels, the team is expected to get back TE Pat Freiermuth, WR Diontae Johnson, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., P Pressley Harvin III, and DL DeMarvin Leal. Johnson and McFarland will have to be activated off injured reserve and placed on the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game. All those players practiced in full Wednesday via the Steelers’ injury report.

Pittsburgh will release its Thursday injury report shortly and a final report tomorrow. The Steelers and Rams kick off Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.