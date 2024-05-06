Logan Lee: Steelers Are Perfect Scheme Fit

Logan Lee won’t have to change his college colors. He won’t have to change his scheme either. In a sit-down interview with WQAD’s The Score, Lee reacted to landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team’s first of two sixth-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Their base defense is a 3-4,” he told News 8’s Matt Randazzo. “I would have the opportunity to play the 4i, which I believe my skill set will be optimized for. In nickel packages, when they bring in sub-packages for third-down opportunities, they’ll run down more of a four-down front. I’ll be able to play what I played at Iowa.”

The Hawkeyes and Steelers’ defenses are more similar than they are different. Lee’s reference to the “4i” is the defensive end shaded to the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle, the typical Pittsburgh alignment in its base 3-4. That role has shifted over the years. A decade ago, the defensive end played more true five-tech, outside shade of the tackle, but has slid inside over the years. Now, this is how the team usually aligns.

Lee will battle for a backup role along the Steelers’ defensive line. He’ll compete with veterans Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, and Jonathan Marshall for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster, or at the least a practice squad spot. Lowry is likely to have an inside track on a roster spot, replacing Armon Watts, while Loudermilk finished the 2023 season ahead of Leal. A third-round pick of 2022, Leal will need an impressive training camp that’s better than his last one to make the roster. Marshall spent 2023 on the Steelers’ practice squad but brings some NFL experience.

For Lee, he’s excited to get started.

“It’ll be somewhat in my comfort zone and it’ll be in my skill set as well,” he said. “The system, I couldn’t have asked to be part of a better system.”

Though he faces longer odds to make the roster as a late-round selection, being familiar with the principles of the scheme will give Lee a leg up. While there will naturally be differences centering on verbiage and terminology, Pittsburgh should feel familiar to Lee. His motor and pursuit will endear himself to the coaching staff and if he proves to be a more well-rounded player than Leal, he might stick as the team’s sixth defensive lineman.

Catch the whole interview below.