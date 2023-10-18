Steelers Week Seven Wednesday Injury Report: Nick Herbig Limited, Team Healthy Overall

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week Seven game against the Los Angeles Rams. Only one player was limited due to injury, rookie OLB Nick Herbig with a quad. CB Patrick Peterson was also limited due to rest.

Steelers Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

None

Limited

OLB Nick Herbig (Quad)

CB Patrick Peterson (Rest)

Full

P Pressley Harvin (Hamstring)

WR Diontae Johnson (Hamstring)

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Knee)

OT Dan Moore Jr. (Knee)

OG James Daniels (Groin)

TE Pat Freiermuth (Hamstring)

Every other player practiced in full today, including WR Diontae Johnson and Anthony McFarland Jr. Even OG Isaac Seumalo, who typically rests on Wednesdays, practiced in full, though the team is coming off a bye week which changes the equation to give veterans rest.

Herbig is the only player of note here. A fourth-round rookie, he’s served as a rotational linebacker and core special teamer. We’ll get a better idea of his status tomorrow. Mike Tomlin did not mention him while outlining team injuries during his Tuesday press conference.

Coming off their Week Six bye, the Steelers are in much better shape from a health perspective. TE Pat Freiermuth declared himself healthy and someone who will play this weekend after missing Week Five with a hamstring injury. DL DeMarvin Leal has exited protocol after missing the team’s win over the Baltimore Ravens while P Pressley Harvin III is expected to return after missing Weeks Four and Five with a hamstring injury.

It appears RG James Daniels is on track to play after missing the past two games with a groin injury. This will send Nate Herbig back to the bench. OT Dan Moore Jr. was also a full participant today and appears to be the heavy favorite to start at left tackle this weekend over rookie Broderick Jones.

Johnson and McFarland Jr. returned to practice Monday and had their 21-day window to return opened. Both were placed on IR following the team’s Week One loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Johnson is fully expected to be activated ahead of Sunday’s game while McFarland has good odds of joining him.

Pittsburgh will release injury reports on Thursday and a final one on Friday. They’ll travel to Los Angeles and play the Rams this Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.