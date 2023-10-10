Reports: T.J. Watt Suffered ‘Badly’ Dislocated Finger, Torn Ligaments Against Ravens; Won’t Miss Game Action

T.J. Watt is as tough as they come. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Watt suffered a “badly dislocated” finger injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He also tore multiple ligaments in his finger. But rather than sit out and play it safe, he popped his finger back into place and finished the game.

#Steelers star T.J. Watt suffered a badly dislocated finger and tore multiple ligaments in Sunday’s win over Baltimore, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Watt popped it back in and kept playing — and the injury won’t keep the DPOY candidate off the field after this week’s bye. pic.twitter.com/RyG5ZTIbUB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2023

Per Ian Rapoport, Watt may need surgery after the season. Both reporters confirm Watt will not miss any game action and will play in the team’s Week Seven contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Pittsburgh is on a bye this weekend, a good chance for Watt and all the other injured Steelers to rest up.

TJ Watt may need to have his finger surgically repaired after the season, depending on how it heals. In the words of coach Mike Tomlin: He does not care. https://t.co/v8li5SyGwa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2023

Watt suffered the injury in the first half and was seen shaking his hand and briefly going to the sideline. He soon returned to the game and played the rest of the way. It appears he jammed his finger sometime during this play, perhaps when he collided with OG Kevin Zeitler.

I think this is when T.J. Watt injured his finger. Had the play in my notes to go back and check but hadn't until now. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/f442h0ET6M — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 10, 2023

A few plays later, Watt could be seen with tape on his fingers.

A few plays later, T.J. Watt returned to the game and looks like fingers are taped together. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/JWe0F4NRce pic.twitter.com/jgQxTolXqX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 10, 2023

Despite the injury, Watt had a great performance, finishing the game with two sacks, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery. He took down QB Lamar Jackson to end the game. Watt now leads the NFL with eight sacks this season and could set the sack record if his stellar play keeps up.

The injury is likely why the team signed OLB Kyron Johnson as additional depth for the next few weeks. Fellow starter Alex Highsmith is also nursing a groin injury suffered in practice prior to the Ravens’ game. Markus Golden and Nick Herbig will continue to serve as depth and rotational pieces for the Steelers’ pass rush.