Listen: Steelers Fans (Again) Chant ‘Fire Canada’ During Sunday’s Game (Update)

UPDATE (3:17 PM): For a third time, fans have chanted to fire Matt Canada, which equals the number of points the Steelers have today.

UPDATE (2:41 PM): A louder set of “Fire Canada” chants broke out after the Steelers went three-and-out on their opening possession of the second half.

More "Fire Canada" chants at Acrisure Stadium. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 8, 2023

Our original story is below.

With just three points through the first half of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans are letting OC Matt Canada hear about it. For the second time this season, the Steelers’ crowd yelled out “Fire Canada” after the team settled for a field goal following a stalled drive.

if you had 3:21 mark of the second quarter for the first audible "Fire Canada" chant, you win — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 8, 2023

Smattering of "Fire Canada" chants can be heard briefly after the third-and-11 incompletion. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 8, 2023

The chants didn’t appear to be as loud or audible as they were in the previous game, the Steelers’ Week Two game against the Cleveland Browns. Today is the team’s first half game since then after road trips to Las Vegas and Houston.

So far, Pittsburgh’s offense has continued to do little. They went scoreless in the first quarter with just one first down and were completely outplayed by the Ravens. The Steelers had a pair of promising drives in the second quarter. But the first ended in a punt after QB Kenny Pickett was sacked by ex-Steelers CB Arthur Maulet. The second also whimpered out, though Pittsburgh managed K Chris Boswell 43-yard field goal to make it 10-3.

According to pregame reports, the Steelers have stood by Canada. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport left the door open for a change should Pittsburgh struggle in today’s game against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week Three against the Raiders. As of this writing, the Steelers trail the Ravens 10-3.