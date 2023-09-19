Listen: Steelers Fans Chant ‘Fire Canada’ After Horrific Third Down Call

Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans are making their displeasure with OC Matt Canada loud and clear. Literally. After a failed Kenny Pickett option play on third and 1 late in Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, fans attending Acrisure Stadium chanted “Fire Canada!” so loud that the ESPN microphones were able to briefly pick it up.

'Fire Canada' chants loud through stadium — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 19, 2023

Pittsburgh’s offense looked a mess for the second straight weeks to the point where the defense outscored the offense. Taking the lead on an Alex Highsmith strip-sack/T.J. Watt scoop-and-score, the Steelers defense forced a punt, giving Pittsburgh the ball back with just under five minutes to go.

On the three ensuing plays, Najee Harris ran for one yard, Jaylen Warren cut back on a counter for eight, before Pickett went down on an ugly-looking play on third and 1.

Here’s a look at the play.

WTF was this on 3rd & 1 game in the balance pic.twitter.com/TbQ9MN5wX0 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 19, 2023

On the day, the Steelers’ run game yet again struggled while outside of a 71-yard touchdown to WR George Pickens, the passing game did little.

Pittsburgh is currently holding onto a narrow 26-21 lead at the two-minute warning.