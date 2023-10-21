No Steelers Scouts On-Hand For Saturday’s Ohio State/Penn State Matchup

It might be the biggest game of this college football Saturday but the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be taking in today’s contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions. According to the Ohio State website Eleven Warriors, 20 NFL teams are in attendance for today’s tilt. The Steelers, however, are not one of them.

From author Dan Hope:

“The New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders will each have two or three representatives at Ohio Stadium on Saturday while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will each have one.”

This game certainly doesn’t lack the prospects to check out, either. Perhaps none bigger than WR Marvin Harrison Jr., who could be the 2024 NFL Draft’s top receiver taken. With bloodlines teams like the Steelers covet, Harrison was electric last season, going for over 1,200 yards receiving with 16 touchdowns. This year, he’s averaging nearly 20 yards per reception and has gone for at least 100 yards in four of his five games this season.

Penn State’s top prospect is LT Olu Fashanu. He considered coming out of the draft last season and could’ve been a Top Ten pick but as a 19-year old and one-year starter, he decided to stay in school. Now, he’s expected to be the top offensive lineman in the draft and a potential Top Five selection.

Other notable prospects in this game include Ohio State DEs J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer along with TE Cade Stover. A former linebacker, Stover has become one of college football’s most productive tight ends. On Penn State’s side, there’s also CB Kalen King and LB Curtis Jacobs. King is a potential first round pick who picked off three passes a year ago. In 2023, the Steelers drafted his teammate Joey Porter Jr. at the top of the second round.

Ohio State and Penn State kickoff today at Noon/EST.