2023 Week 8 Steelers Vs. Jaguars Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning of a three-game homestand this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars in town. The Steelers are 4-2 and the Jaguars are 5-2. A win for Pittsburgh would solidify its place in the AFC towards the top of the standings. The Steelers will be up against QB Trevor Lawrence with a number of offensive weapons surrounding him. WR Calvin Ridley, WR Christian Kirk, TE Evan Engram, and RB Travis Etienne lead the way on offense, and Lawrence has done a good job spreading the football around.

QB Kenny Pickett will be looking to build off a solid fourth-quarter performance last week against the Los Angeles Rams. This isn’t a team they can afford to play three quarters of below-the-line football against on offense. WR Diontae Johnson and WR George Pickens combined for 186 yards in their first game together since Week One and the Steelers surprisingly led the league in run-success rates last week, so the offensive line and RB Najee Harris will have their own momentum to try and recapture.

Steelers’ Inactives

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

OT Dylan Cook

DT Breiden Fehoko

CB Levi Wallace

Jaguars’ Inactives

S Andre Cisco

WR Zay Jones

CB Tyson Campbell

OLB Yasir Abdullah

OL Cole Van Lanen

DL Tyler Lacy

Jaguars offense. Similar to the Rams. Lots of playmakers, explosive talent. Ridley, Kirk, Etienne all capable of the big play. Engram underrated threat at TE. Moved all over. ILBs have to be rangy today. CBs have to match up on the outside. Can't miss tackles. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 29, 2023

Alert WR runs on 1st and 10. All eight of them (four from Ridley, four from Agnew) have come on 1st and 10. Read/option with Lawrence used on goal line/short yardage. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 29, 2023

Last note of trick plays. WR passes, Etienne from Wildcat off turnovers, fake punt. Doug Pederson has had extra time to prepare for this game. Gotta be on high alert for something spooky this Halloween. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 29, 2023