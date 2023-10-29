2023 Week 8 Steelers Vs. Jaguars Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning of a three-game homestand this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars in town. The Steelers are 4-2 and the Jaguars are 5-2. A win for Pittsburgh would solidify its place in the AFC towards the top of the standings. The Steelers will be up against QB Trevor Lawrence with a number of offensive weapons surrounding him. WR Calvin Ridley, WR Christian Kirk, TE Evan Engram, and RB Travis Etienne lead the way on offense, and Lawrence has done a good job spreading the football around.
QB Kenny Pickett will be looking to build off a solid fourth-quarter performance last week against the Los Angeles Rams. This isn’t a team they can afford to play three quarters of below-the-line football against on offense. WR Diontae Johnson and WR George Pickens combined for 186 yards in their first game together since Week One and the Steelers surprisingly led the league in run-success rates last week, so the offensive line and RB Najee Harris will have their own momentum to try and recapture.
If you are new to the Steelers Depot game thread, you can refresh this page throughout the game for live updates, curated tweets, video highlights, and more.
Steelers’ Inactives
QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)
OT Dylan Cook
DT Breiden Fehoko
CB Levi Wallace
Jaguars’ Inactives
S Andre Cisco
WR Zay Jones
CB Tyson Campbell
OLB Yasir Abdullah
OL Cole Van Lanen
DL Tyler Lacy