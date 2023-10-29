2023 Week 8 Steelers Vs. Jaguars Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers followed their usual script in the first half. The offense struggled, the defense bent but didn’t break and forced two turnovers. WR Diontae Johnson started the game pretty rough with two drops and a couple slip-ups on his routes, but came on strong later in the half. The Jacksonville Jaguars lead 9-3 at the half and will get the ball at the top of the second half.

Kenny Pickett was hurt on one of the last plays of the first half clutching his throwing arm. No roughing call which is frustrating considering the questionable penalty on the Steelers earlier. Boswell hit the field goal at the end of the half, but an offsides on Christian Kuntz backed them up out of field goal range. The field goal was then missed by Boswell on the second attempt.

1st half notes:

The refs entered the chat

OUCH calls & non calls against Steelers

Diontae rough start, drop, slips, got better late 2nd

Jaguars 5 drives to 32 or deeper, 9 points

Steelers D two takeaways

Minkah hamstring (OUT)

Pickett hurt late in half

START OF SECOND HALF:

Cole Holcomb brought down Evan Engram for a gain of 8. On 2nd and 2, Etienne up the middle for 3 yards.

On 1st and 10, Trevor Lawrence complete to Farrell for 5 yards. On 2nd, Christian Kirk picked up 10.

On 1st and 10, the pass resulted in no gain with Keanu Neal the closest defender in the area. 2nd and 10, Tank Bigsby brought down after picking up 9. 3rd and 1, Bigsby up the middle for one yard to convert.

1st and 10, D’Ernest Johnson picked up 4 yards. On 2nd, no gain on the run and Nick Herbig ripped it free. They ruled it a fumble so its automatically reviewed. It looked pretty out to me. Great ball hunting by the Steelers’ defense. The ruling on the field stands.