Steelers Vs. Jaguars 2023 Week Eight: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 8

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October, 29, 2023

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +2

Trends:

Jacksonville are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Jacksonville are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

Jacksonville are 13-6-1 ATS in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh.

Jacksonville are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

Jacksonville are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games on the road.

Jacksonville are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Jacksonville are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Jacksonville are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 6 games played in October.

Pittsburgh are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games when playing at home against Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 8-1 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played in October.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Pittsburgh’s last 15 games played in week 8.

Jaguars Injuries:

WR Zay Jones (knee) – Out

CB Gregory Junior (hamstring) – Out

CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) – Questionable

S Andre Cisco (hamstring) – Questionable

QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) – Questionable

OL Walker Little (knee) – Questionable

OL Brandon Scherff (ankle) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf) – Questionable

CB Levi Wallace (foot) – Questionable

CB James Pierre (ankle) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_oct_29_2023_vs_jacksonville-jaguars_weekly_release



Game Capsule: