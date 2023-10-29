Steelers Vs. Jaguars 2023 Week Eight: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 8
Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October, 29, 2023
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +2
Trends:
Jacksonville are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.
Jacksonville are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.
Jacksonville are 13-6-1 ATS in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh.
Jacksonville are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.
Jacksonville are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games on the road.
Jacksonville are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Jacksonville are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Jacksonville are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 6 games played in October.
Pittsburgh are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Jacksonville.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games when playing at home against Jacksonville.
Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 8-1 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played in October.
The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Pittsburgh’s last 15 games played in week 8.
Jaguars Injuries:
WR Zay Jones (knee) – Out
CB Gregory Junior (hamstring) – Out
CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) – Questionable
S Andre Cisco (hamstring) – Questionable
QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) – Questionable
OL Walker Little (knee) – Questionable
OL Brandon Scherff (ankle) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf) – Questionable
CB Levi Wallace (foot) – Questionable
CB James Pierre (ankle) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_oct_29_2023_vs_jacksonville-jaguars_weekly_release
Game Capsule: