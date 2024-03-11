Report: Veteran C Mitch Morse To Sign Two-Year Deal With Jaguars

Veteran center Mitch Morse, who was a surprise cut last week by the Buffalo Bills, apparently has a new home.

Morse has agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million deal ahead of free agency with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

Morse will get $7 million guaranteed from the Jaguars, according to Garafolo, who tweeted the news moments ago.

The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with C Mitch Morse on a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $7 million guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Morse, released by the #Bills last week, reunites with Doug Pederson, his offensive coordinator with the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/kaCr3ewWgn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Morse’s deal with the Jaguars comes just a few days after he reportedly visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a need at the position after releasing veteran center Mason Cole in February after two seasons as the starter.

The veteran center, who spent the last five seasons in Buffalo snapping to quarterback Josh Allen, visited the Steelers last Friday and then had a meeting scheduled with the Jaguars. Morse leaving the Steelers facility without a contract was a bad sign for his potentially landing in Pittsburgh. Now he sticks in the AFC, this time with the Jaguars.

Though he ultimately lands with the Jaguars, it was a good sign that Morse visited the Steelers in the first place. After two years of Cole at center, the Steelers continue to search for an adequate replacement at the position following the Maurkice Pouncey tenure, which ended after the 2020 season when the nine-time Pro Bowler called it a career.

Morse could have been that option, especially after he was surprisingly cut with the Bills in a bit of a messy situation financially under the salary cap.

Morse made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and has made 126 career starts since entering the league in 2015. The Steelers know Morse well, having played against him multiple times in recent seasons not to mention attending his Pro Day in 2015 at Missouri.

Morse was set to earn $8.5 million in 2024 before being cut by the Bills. We’ll see how the contract structure is set up in Buffalo, but he is now set to earn, on average, $5.25 million in the two-year deal with the Jaguars, which is a serious bargain for the 32-year-old center who continues to play at a high level.

Morse will take over at center for the Jaguars, snapping to Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It’s been a bit of a busy two days for the Jaguars, who reportedly traded for quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday and have now reportedly added Morse ahead of free agency.

The move to sign Morse could now shape the Jaguars’ draft plans at No. 17 overall, ahead of the Steelers at No. 20. Jacksonville has been speculated as a potential landing spot for Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson in the first round, but with Morse on board, that could change things, which could be to a benefit of the Steelers in the end.