Mitch Morse Could Be Steelers’ Solution At Center

There’s little doubt that the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to address the center position this offseason, either through free agency or the draft. In the draft, options exist like Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier, but an otherwise weak center free agency class got a bit of a jolt today with the Buffalo Bills releasing Mitch Morse, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Morse made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and has made 126 career starts since entering the league in 2015. The Missouri product worked with some of the best quarterbacks in football in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, and he could come in and immediately solidify Pittsburgh’s center position.

Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, Joey Porter and Keith Butler attended Missouri’s Pro Day in 2015, and Morse was teammates with Steelers OLB Markus Golden and outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin during his time with the Tigers.

Tomlin being at his Pro Day is notable as he’s talked at length about the value of attending Pro Days and that the basis of Pittsburgh’s free agency interest dates back to the pre-draft process. The Steelers traded for Allen Robinson II and signed Elandon Roberts and Golden last season with Tomlin attending their Pro Days, and it could happen again with Morse.

The Steelers have been aggressive in free agency when it comes to upgrading their offensive line in recent years. Last year under GM Omar Khan, the team signed both Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig to shore up the line and add some depth. Khan likely won’t be afraid to get aggressive again and figures to look into Morse, who may now be the best available free-agent center.

Signing a center in free agency would allow the Steelers to prioritize other positions early in the draft. With needs still at cornerback, along the defensive line, at offensive tackle and inside linebacker, the Steelers have a number of holes to fill. Not needing to spend an early draft pick on a center could allow the Steelers to address their other needs.

Morse was due $8.5 million in roster/workout bonuses and had a base salary of $6.89 million in 2024. Given that he turns 31 next month, Morse likely won’t replicate those figures, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get a base salary of around $6 million a year as a free agent, potentially on a shorter-term contract. Morse was cut as part of cap-clearing measures by the Bills, who also parted ways with S Jordan Poyer, RB Nyheim Hines and WR Deonte Harty as well as CB Tre’Davious White.

There are other options for Pittsburgh at center in free agency, too. The team could sign a veteran like Matt Hennessy, a name Alex Kozora recently mentioned in his wish list, and also draft a rookie, but Morse would be a rock-solid option to hold down the fort at center. If the Steelers go the free agency route to fix their center position, the discussions should begin and end with Morse.