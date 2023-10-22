2023 Week 7 Steelers Vs. Rams Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road in Los Angeles to play against the Rams in this Week Seven matchup. The Steelers are fresh of their bye week and will be regaining their top wide receiver, Diontae Johnson. Anthony McFarland Jr. wasn’t activated off the reserve/injured list on Saturday along with Johnson, and with Gunner Olszewski and Desmond King newly released from the roster, Calvin Austin III may be returning both kicks and punts in today’s game.

Both teams have three wins heading into this game. The Steelers will have a chance to jump back into first place in the AFC North, especially given the leading Baltimore Ravens have a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Rams will be without their top two running backs and should be relying on Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson in a committee backfield. Otherwise, the Steelers will be contending with rookie sensation, Puka Nacua, and veteran star, Cooper Kupp.

Welcome to the Steelers Depot game thread.