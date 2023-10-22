2023 Week 7 Steelers Vs. Rams Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

Thank you for joining us for the second half of this Week Seven game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams.

This game has gone just about the same as most other Steelers games this season with the offense struggling to put drives together and the defense mostly holding up their end of the deal outside of some explosive plays allowed. The score is 9-3 in favor of the Rams and they will be re-gaining the ball at the top of the second half.

1stH notes:

Rams 79 rush on 16 carries

5 explosive plays, 1TD for Rams.

Steelers 0-5 on 3rd

Steelers run succes on left

Pickett sacked twice

Kupp two drops

Herbig first sack

Rams missed FG & XP

Boz 50-plus good

No RZ trips for either team#Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 22, 2023

The Steelers have three 1st half offensive touchdowns in six games. Three. That's it. The Baltimore Ravens had four in the first half today. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 22, 2023

Kenny Pickett first half: 6/13

78 yards

0 TD

0 INT

65.5 Rate

2 Sacks#steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 22, 2023

The kickoff was short, but the run back was ended around the 26. On 1st and 10, TJ Watt interecepted the ball and returned it deep into the red zone. He undercut the route like a defensive back and Stafford never saw him.

On 1st and goal, Najee Harris off right end for 2 yards. On 2nd, Najee Harris nearly dropped the pass and reached for the endzone just short. He nearly fumbled for the touchback but his foot touched out. Kenny Pickett kept the ball up the middle for the touchdown. 10-9 Steelers.

KP powers his way in for the touchdown 💪 📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/T87FSng3KS pic.twitter.com/6twRtqGNKM — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2023

Henderson was tackled for a gain of just one by Cole Holcomb who exited the game earlier with injury. On 2nd and 9, Henderson gained 6 up the middle. 3rd and 4, incomplete, but Watt was called for offsides to renew the downs.

1st and 10, Puka Nacua made the tough catch and maintained control through the big hit. Tomlin challenged, but that will not be coming back. The completion was good for 32 yards to flip the field.

On 1st and 10, Henderson up the middle for 3 yards. On 2nd, an incomplete pass to Henderson. The Rams called their first timeout of the half. 3rd and 3, Nacua converted and fought for extra yards for another 20 yard gain. Porter Jr. missed the tackle there and allowed an extra eight.

On 1st and goal, Henderson stopped by Fitzpatrick for a gain of 2. On 2nd, a screen to Henderson and the touchdown saved by Alex Highsmith. 3rd and goal from the 1, Henderson barrelled forward for the touchdown. Cooper Kupp converted the two point conversion. 17-10 Rams.

The offense has to answer and build some sort of momentum off that touchdown drive, regardless of how short it was.

Following the touchback, on 1st and 10, Pickett to Diontae Johnson for 8 yards. On 2nd, Najee Harris was tackled for a loss and a holding flag brings it back to 2nd and 12. Pickett targeted Heyward over the middle and it was deflected three or four times before falling incomplete. 3rd and 12, Pickett scrambled away from the sack but only gained one yard on the ground. Harvin’s punt went 47 yards to the Los Angeles 29.

1st and 10, Freeman gained 15 yards up the middle with some great leg drive by the running back. On 1st and 10, Freeman up the middle for one, stopped by Holcomb. On 2nd, Nacua gained 8 underneath. 3rd and 1, false start on the offense. 3rd and 6, Tyler Higbee converted on a quick flat route.

On 1st and 10, Minkah Fitzpatrick filled the gap with a hard hit to Freeman for no gain. On 2nd and 10, Holcomb beat the running back to the edge on the crack toss for a loss of 2. On 3rd and 12, Highsmith called for a neatural zone infraction. Stafford scrambled for 8 yards to convert.

On 1st down, Henderson up the middle for a yard. On 2nd and 9, incomplete to Higbee with Kazee breaking up the reception. On 3rd and 9, incomplete pass. Brett Maher attempting from 51 out and he missed wide left. The Steelers offense will have decent starting field position from the 40.

On 1st and 10, Harris caught a pass for 3 yards. On 2nd and 7, Warren caught the pass out wide, but was tackled for a loss behind the line of scrimmage.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 17-10 RAMS.

Diontae Johnson caught the pass and ran for a bunch of extra yards – a gain of 39.

On 1st and 10, Warren off left guard for 5 yards. On 2nd and 5, Jaylen Warren for 13 yards and a touchdown. Great blocking on that play. 17-17 Even.

Look at James Daniels get into the 2nd/3rd level. https://t.co/86wYlFxkkd pic.twitter.com/moIPp3cY17 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 22, 2023

Henderson gained 7 yards on 1st and 2nd down. On 3rd, Joey Porter Jr. in tight coverage on the shallow crosser by Nacua. The Rams punt deep and Calvin Austin III let it roll into the end zone.

On 1st and 10, Pickett to Pickens with some fancy footwork for 18 yards. Pickens called for taunting after the play. The whole team frustrated with him on the walk back. On 1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 3 yards. On 2nd, Warren up the middle for 6 yards. 3rd and 1, Pickett to Pickens back shoulder for 22 yards.

Harris up the middle for 10 yards on first down. The next play, a gain of 5 on 1st. 2nd and 5, Pickett complete to Diontae Johnson on the out route for 11.

Now in the redzone, 1st and 10, the Rams were called for 12 men on the field. 1st and 5 on the 14, a pass to Connor Heyward for 11 yards.

1st and goal from the 3, Harris up the middle for the touchdown. No rushing touchdowns all season and they get three today, one from each of Pickett, Harris, and Warren. 24-17 Steelers.

On 1st and 10, Patrick Peterson called for illegal contact. That was a strange call looking at the playback. On 1st and 10, Freeman up the middle for 9 yards. On 2nd and 1, Freeman up the middle for 4.

1st and 10, Stafford’s pass fell incomplete under pressure as he had to throw it away. 2nd and 10, Stafford threw the ball away again under heavy pressure. On 3rd and 10, Stafford threw the ball near nobody. Maybe could have been considered grounding again as Nacua was 15 yards away.

The punt was nearly fumbled by Austin, but he held on and returned the ball 2 yards. On 1st and 10, Harris gained 7 up the middle. On 2nd and 3, Harris stopped for no gain. 3rd and 3 with plenty on the line to kill more clock, Pickett tossed it deep down the middle to George Pickens for 31 yards.

On 1st and 10, Warren gained 2 running to the outside. Timeout #2 called by the Rams. On 2nd and 8, Harris for no gain. Timeout #3 taken by the Rams. On 3rd and 8, pass interference on Ahkello Witherspoon. Johnson shushed Witherspoon on his way back and the penalties offset. Two wide receiver taunting calls in the fourth quarter is a tough look and could come back to haunt this team.

On 3rd and 8, Pickett complete to Robinson for about 8 yards, but perhaps just shy of the line to gain. 4th and inches, the offense is on the field. Under center, Pickett sneaked but appeared to be short. They are reviewing wherever the ball made it. Pickett slipped. They are calling it a first down. The Rams can’t challenge, so it would have to be a booth review.

TWO MINUTE WARNING

Unless New York decides to get involved in the review booth, this game is over.