Steelers Vs. Rams 2023 Week Seven: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET, October, 22, 2023

Site: SoFi Stadium (70,000) • Inglewood, CA

Playing Surface: Matrix® Turf

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

TV Coverage: FOX (regional)

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl “Moose” Johnston (analysis), and Pam Oliver (sideline),

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Rams -3

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against LA Rams.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against LA Rams.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against LA Rams.

Pittsburgh are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference West division.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games played in October.

LA Rams are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Rams’ last 7 games.

LA Rams are 5-12 SU in their last 17 games.

LA Rams are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games at home.

LA Rams are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of LA Rams’ last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of LA Rams’ last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

LA Rams are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games played in October.

LA Rams are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games played in week 7.

Steelers Injuries:

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) – Out

Rams Injuries

DT Larrell Murchison (knee) – Out

RB Kyren Williams (ankle) – Out

LB Ernest Jones (knee) – Questionable

CB Derion Kendrick (not injury related – personal matter) – Questionable

WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) – Questionable

Weather:

INGLEWOOD WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_oct_22_2023_at_los-angeles-rams_weekly_release



Game Capsule: